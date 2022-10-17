Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Standard Real Estate Investments has paid $47 million for the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in northeast Washington, DC As part of the deal, the Los Angeles company will continue a $650 million mixed-use...
Multi-Housing News Work has started on the 60-unit La Mora Senior Apartments in Yonkers, NY A venture of Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers and Mulford Corp is developing the seniors-housing property at 23 Mulberry St, about 14...
South Florida Business Journal Webster Bank has provided a $33 million construction loan for a nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Hollywood, Fla Seagis Property Group of Conshohocken, Pa, is building the industrial...
Charlotte Business Journal Elevation Real Estate Group has proposed building a 264-unit apartment property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The development has been proposed for a 167-acre site at Glenway Drive and James...
Dallas Morning News Alta Terra Real Estate has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Summit Park, Utah, developer wants to build the project on a 13-acre site along Waterview Parkway on the south side...
Dallas Morning News Davis Development will start construction this month on an apartment project with more than 600 units in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the $50 million project at Lake Forest Drive and...
Dallas Morning News USAA Real Estate has plans to add three more buildings with about 1 million square feet to its East Gate Logistics Center in Forney, Texas, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The 13 million-sf industrial property is on...
South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...
Rentvcom IP Westminster LLC has opened the 200-unit Bolsa Row Apartments in Westminster, Calif The Southern California company, led by developers Joann and Bac Pham, broke ground on the property in March 2020 Bolsa Row, at 15100 Brookhurst St, has...