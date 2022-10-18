Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the first phase of The Central mixed-use project near downtown Dallas StreetLights Residential of Dallas has been tapped to construct the initial phase: a 351-unit apartment building that will have a...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought the 234-unit Residences at Starwood apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 6595 Lebanon Road, was built in 1998 and...
San Antonio Business Journal Genesis Capital Partners has proposed building a 372-unit luxury apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer has submitted its plans with Texas regulators to build the property at the intersection of Rogers...
REJournalscom Balke Brown Transwestern has broken ground on Bemiston Place, a 237-unit apartment property in Clayton, Mo The St Louis developer is building the eight-story property at 9 North Bemiston Ave, about 10 miles west of downtown St Louis It...
Commercial Observer Standard Real Estate Investments has paid $47 million for the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in northeast Washington, DC As part of the deal, the Los Angeles company will continue a $650 million mixed-use...
Multi-Housing News Work has started on the 60-unit La Mora Senior Apartments in Yonkers, NY A venture of Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers and Mulford Corp is developing the seniors-housing property at 23 Mulberry St, about 14...
South Florida Business Journal Webster Bank has provided a $33 million construction loan for a nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Hollywood, Fla Seagis Property Group of Conshohocken, Pa, is building the industrial...
Charlotte Business Journal Elevation Real Estate Group has proposed building a 264-unit apartment property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The development has been proposed for a 167-acre site at Glenway Drive and James...
Dallas Morning News Alta Terra Real Estate has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Summit Park, Utah, developer wants to build the project on a 13-acre site along Waterview Parkway on the south side...