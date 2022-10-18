Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has provided $2287 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Nola on 50th, a 155-unit apartment property in Phoenix Odyssey Properties Group paid $3725 million, or...
The retail vacancy rate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile was 178 percent in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That is up from the first quarter of the year when the rate was 15 percent and is a substantial increase from the 33...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $825 million of financing for the purchase of the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz American Landmark Apartments purchased the property for $134 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country's largest markets was 474 percent last week, up 1034 percent from the 233 percent occupancy rate recorded during the first week of January, according to Kastle Systems...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Dallas Morning News Texas Capital Bank has renewed its lease for 15 years at 2000 McKinney, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas The bank has been a tenant at the 21-story property since 2008 It will expand its presence at the building to...
Rentvcom Moxion Power has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet at Ford Point, a 478,800-sf industrial property in Richmond, Calif JLL represented Moxion, a manufacturer of mobile energy storage systems, while Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...