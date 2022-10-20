Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry A venture between PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co has broken ground on Green Acres Distribution Center, a 192,078-square-foot industrial property in Spokane Valley, Wash It will have 30-foot clear heights and is slated for...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $38 million, or about $29633/sf, for the 128,235-square-foot retail center at 10790 Biscayne Blvd in Miami The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property from Seritage...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start early next year on a 32-story apartment property on the site of the former Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte, NC VeLa Development Partners is building the 379-unit property on a 07-acre...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty is constructing the Maven, a 200-unit apartment building in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx, NY The 27-story building, at 2413 Third Ave, will include a ground-floor retail component and a parking garage It will have 60...
REBusiness Online A partnership between New Jersey firms Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group has completed construction of Summit Court, a 396-unit apartment property in Union, NJ The property, at 1720 Patriot Way, has one- and...
The Real Deal Local developer Hang Dong Zhang has purchased a site at 138-28 Northern Blvd in the Flushing section of Queens, NY, for $48 million Kit Realty LLC of Elmhurst, NY, sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real Estate The property...
REBusiness Online A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Washington Capital Management has broken ground on the third phase of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center, a five-building industrial development that will have 225 million square feet upon its...
Dallas Morning News AC Industrial LLC of California has bought the 301,786-square-foot industrial building at 50 Cypress Hill Drive in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for $35 million, or about $11598/sf Thor Equities of New York sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...