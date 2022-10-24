Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer is teaming up with VYV of Peru to build an 80-unit residential condominium property in Coral Gables, Fla The property, which is being called Alhambra Park, is being planned for a 112-acre development site...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on 12th Street Exchange, a 173,800-square-foot industrial property in Marriott-Slaterville, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of 1200 South and...
Dallas Morning News JPI is breaking ground soon on the latest phase of the Jefferson Railhead apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder is teaming with Madera Residential and WayMaker to build the...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the 152,210-square-foot MacArthur Business Park in Dallas The Boston investor purchased the recently completed industrial property from Holt Lunsford Commercial of Dallas, which last year sold five properties...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Camber Property Group and Slate Property Group has completed construction of the 119-unit Tremont Residences affordable-housing property in the West Farms section of the Bronx, NY The 11-story building, at 1973 Daly...
New York YIMBY Northlink Capital is close to completing 510 Driggs Ave, a six-story residential condominium project in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property will have 44 units, ranging from studios to four bedrooms, and 12,820 square...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group has lined up $808 million of construction financing for Town Hollywood, a 420-unit apartment project in Hollywood, Fla Regions Bank was the lender The 14-building project is being planned for a 267-acre...
Dallas Morning News Aspire Ventures has bought a 14-acre development site in Forney, Texas, where it plans to build a 336-unit apartment project Vanguard Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale for the Plano, Texas, developer The property is being...
REBusiness Online Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a 613,759-square-foot industrial property in Brighton, Colo The Houston developer is building the property at 200 Bromley Business Parkway, about 24 miles north of...