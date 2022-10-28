Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Citizens Bank has provided a $1425 million construction loan against The Douglass, a 750-unit multifamily project that will anchor the 25 million-square-foot Bridge District mixed-use development in Washington, DC The property,...
Extell Development Co has lined up $425 million of financing for the construction of a 30-story office building with 420,000 square feet at 1520 First Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The lenders are led by Pacific Western Bank Harbor Group...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Greystar and Origin Investments has broken ground on Elan Rio Grande, a 207-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 602 South Wahsatch Ave, about 70 miles south of...
South Florida Business Journal Banco Santander has inked a lease for 95,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell, a 933,810-square-foot office project that’s wrapping up construction in Miami The Madrid-based bank is leasing its space...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on a 128,550-square-foot industrial project in Royal Palm Beach, Fla McCraney Property Co of West Palm Beach, Fla, is building the property on 79 acres at 1131-1161 North State Road 7, a block south...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...
Orlando Business Journal A subsidiary of TriWest Multifamily has paid $473 million, or about $227,404/unit, for the 208-unit 1020 at Winter Spring apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property, at...
Orlando Business Journal GW Williams Co has bought Radius Orlando, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $155 million, or about $398,458/unit The San Mateo, Calif, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of Banner Real...