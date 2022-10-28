Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The office vacancy rate in San Francisco reached 255 percent in the third quarter, up from 21 percent a year ago, according to CBRE It’s also up a whopping 430 percent from the 48 percent vacancy rate...
South Florida Business Journal Axonic Properties has bought the Bella Vista Apartments, a 315-unit complex in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $6363 million, or $202,000/unit The New York company purchased the property from Integra, a Miami developer, in...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on a 128,550-square-foot industrial project in Royal Palm Beach, Fla McCraney Property Co of West Palm Beach, Fla, is building the property on 79 acres at 1131-1161 North State Road 7, a block south...
South Florida Business Journal Fuse Group Investment Cos has received approval from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a $150 million mixed-use project in that city’s Progresso neighborhood The project, dubbed the...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Capital had bought the 132-unit Centro Square Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $485 million, or about $367,424/unit The local company purchased the property, at 222 West Blvd, from Ascent Real Estate Capital, also...
Orlando Business Journal A subsidiary of TriWest Multifamily has paid $473 million, or about $227,404/unit, for the 208-unit 1020 at Winter Spring apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property, at...
Orlando Business Journal GW Williams Co has bought Radius Orlando, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $155 million, or about $398,458/unit The San Mateo, Calif, company purchased the complex from an affiliate of Banner Real...
Commercial Observer Target is leasing 139,000 square feet at the Bruckner Commons shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY Urban Edge Properties, a New York REIT, owns the 510,000-sf property and had redeveloped it several years...
Commercial Property Executive Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group has renewed its 74,063-square-foot office lease at Memorial Hospital North, a 117,628-sf medical office property in Colorado Springs, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the...