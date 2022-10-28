Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
Commercial Observer The Dermot Co has purchased The Bergen, an 84-unit apartment building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, for $4545 million, or $541,714/unit Azora Exan of Miami sold the property, at 316 Bergen St, between 3rd and...
New York YIMBY WHP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, have completed construction of Twenty Five Maple, a 184-unit apartment property with 1,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage in New...
Commercial Property Executive Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group has renewed its 74,063-square-foot office lease at Memorial Hospital North, a 117,628-sf medical office property in Colorado Springs, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the...
REBusiness Online Lexington Property Group has acquired Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit apartment property in Poughkeepsie, NY, for $31 million, or $198,717/unit Avanath Capital Management of Irvine, Calif, sold the property, at 161 Clubhouse Drive,...
Rentvcom ShipLab has agreed to lease the 86,500-square-foot industrial property at 3055 Enterprise Court in Vista, Calif JLL represented the e-commerce fulfillment company in the deal, while CBRE represented Peloton, which was offering the space for...
New York YIMBY Related Cos has plans filed to build a 25-story office building at 514 West 36th St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The building would have 565,049 square feet and include ground-floor retail space It would be built two...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Camber Property Group and Slate Property Group has completed construction of the 119-unit Tremont Residences affordable-housing property in the West Farms section of the Bronx, NY The 11-story building, at 1973 Daly...
New York YIMBY Northlink Capital is close to completing 510 Driggs Ave, a six-story residential condominium project in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property will have 44 units, ranging from studios to four bedrooms, and 12,820 square...