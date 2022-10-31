Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online FW Logistics has agreed to lease 128,000 square feet of industrial space at the Franklin Road Distribution Center, a 768,000-sf industrial property in Indianapolis Avison Young represented the third-party logistics firm, while...
Crain’s Chicago Business Isaac Shalom is offering for sale the 171,000-square-foot retail component of One North State in Chicago The New York investor has hired CBRE to market the property, at the intersection of State and Madison streets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The investor group that owns a portfolio of three office buildings and a large parking garage in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia has decided not to proceed with plans to complete a redevelopment of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
REJournalscom First National Realty Partners has paid $225 million, or $14260/sf, for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot retail center in O’Fallon, Mo The Red Bank, NJ, investment firm purchased the property from PEBB Enterprises,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Slate Office REIT has agreed to pay $198 million, or $10024/unit, for the 197,527-square-foot office property at 275 North Field Drive in Lake Forest, Ill The Toronto REIT is buying the property from Pfizer, which has...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has paid $89 million, or $292,763/unit, for West77, a 304-unit apartment property in Chicago The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from L&B Realty Advisors of Dallas, which had...
Commercial Observer RXR is offering for sale a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,831 units in New York and Connecticut The New York real estate firm is selling its 42 percent interest in 555Ten and EVGB, two properties in Manhattan it...
REJournalscom Balke Brown Transwestern has broken ground on Bemiston Place, a 237-unit apartment property in Clayton, Mo The St Louis developer is building the eight-story property at 9 North Bemiston Ave, about 10 miles west of downtown St Louis It...