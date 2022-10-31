Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, which had held a mezzanine loan against the residential condominium building at 111 West 57th St in Manhattan, has helped orchestrate the property's recapitalization, effectively converting its position...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of AJP Ventures and Treo Group has filed plans to build the Contemporary & MedSquare at Cutler Bay mixed-use project in Cutler Bay, Fla, about 18 miles southwest of Miami The project is being planned...
Houston Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp is starting work soon on the Village Green at Bridgeland Central mixed-use development in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Plans for the retail property include an H-E-B grocery...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has bought the Parc 410 apartment complex in San Antonio’s Leon Valley area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was assessed by the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District at a value...
Dallas Morning News Nationwide Insurance provided $56 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Arnel Management, a Costa Mesa, Calif, investor,...
Northmarq has arranged $3388 million of financing for the construction of two industrial properties with a combined 395,250 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minn, and Dayton, Minn The four-year loan requires interest-only...
The Registry RD Olson Construction has broken ground on a 179-room Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Chula Vista, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company is building the five-story property at 870 Showroom Place, about 19 miles southeast of San...