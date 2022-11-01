Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hillwood has broken ground on Fox Valley Commerce Center, a four-building industrial property with 106 million sf in Geneva, Ill The Dallas developer is building the property at 2088 Geneva Drive, about 40 miles west of Chicago The first two...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and Ferber Co has sold Monarch Town Center, a 150,426-square-foot shopping center in Miramar, Fla, for $6154 million, or about $40910/sf An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate bought the retail...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Echelon Real Estate Services has filed plans to build a 33-story mixed-use building in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The project has been proposed for a 088-acre development site at 235 Third St South Plans call for 268...
South Florida Business Journal Woodmont Properties has broken ground on a 249,573-square-foot warehouse property in Jupiter, Fla The Fairfield, NJ, company lined up $2577 million of construction financing for the industrial property The building is...
REBusiness Online Stockdale Capital Partners is planning to build a 145,000-square-foot medical office building at 656 South San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles The local developer recently received approvals for the development, which is expected to...
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
South Florida Business Journal The Richman Group is building a 266-unit apartment property in Miami The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer has lined up $4448 million of construction financing, which is being built on a 132-acre site at 27077 South...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, which had held a mezzanine loan against the residential condominium building at 111 West 57th St in Manhattan, has helped orchestrate the property's recapitalization, effectively converting its position...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank has provided a $5035 million construction loan for Prologis Seneca Park, a 375,000-square-foot industrial property in Pembroke Park, Fla A venture of Prologis and Easton Group recently broke ground...