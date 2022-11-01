Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has provided $1429 million of construction financing for a proposed mixed-use project in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The project, at 120 Fifth Ave, will have 184 apartment units, 67,000...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 568,500 square feet at the recently completed 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 2505 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY The online retail giant will occupy the lower floor of the two-story...
REBusiness Online FW Logistics has agreed to lease 128,000 square feet of industrial space at the Franklin Road Distribution Center, a 768,000-sf industrial property in Indianapolis Avison Young represented the third-party logistics firm, while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The office vacancy rate in San Francisco reached 255 percent in the third quarter, up from 21 percent a year ago, according to CBRE It’s also up a whopping 430 percent from the 48 percent vacancy rate...
South Florida Business Journal Banco Santander has inked a lease for 95,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell, a 933,810-square-foot office project that’s wrapping up construction in Miami The Madrid-based bank is leasing its space...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development is planning to build a 370-unit apartment property at 1016 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The local developer plans to demolish a five-story office property that is currently on the site to make way...
Commercial Observer Target is leasing 139,000 square feet at the Bruckner Commons shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY Urban Edge Properties, a New York REIT, owns the 510,000-sf property and had redeveloped it several years...
Commercial Observer The Dermot Co has purchased The Bergen, an 84-unit apartment building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, for $4545 million, or $541,714/unit Azora Exan of Miami sold the property, at 316 Bergen St, between 3rd and...
New York YIMBY WHP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, have completed construction of Twenty Five Maple, a 184-unit apartment property with 1,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage in New...