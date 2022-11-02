Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cap Rates for Apartment Property Sales Since 2021 Averaged Less Than 4 Percent
Greystone has provided $226 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Aria of Shelby, a 96-unit apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Shelby Township, Mich The loan allowed its...
Commercial Property Executive LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co, and New York Life Investors has paid $351 million, or $260/sf, for the 135,000-square-foot industrial property at 13100 Danielson St in Poway, Calif The venture purchased...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ, for $45 million and will use those proceeds to pay off a $3774 million CMBS loan The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2012-C6, had last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments uncharacteristically increased last month by 207 percent to $1823 billion, according to Trepp Inc That was only the third month...
REBusiness Online A venture of Artisan Capital and Prime Capital Investments has paid $24 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 150-unit Cedar Ridge Apartments in Phoenix Artisan, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Prime Capital, of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is remaining cautious and doesn’t plan to acquire or sell any properties until the first quarter of next year The Houston REIT, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,433...
Rentvcom Berkeley Partners has paid $255 million, or $16334/sf, for three industrial properties with 156,117 square feet in Phoenix and Chandler, Ariz The San Francisco investment firm purchased the properties from Bird Dog Industrial, HPI and Long...
FPA Multifamily has paid $965 million, or $274,147/unit, for the 352-unit Valleybrook at Chadds Ford apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Chadds Ford, Pa The San Francisco investment manager bought the 20-year-old property, at 7000...
