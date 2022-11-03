Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments uncharacteristically increased last month by 207 percent to $1823 billion, according to Trepp Inc That was only the third month...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RiverTown Crossing Mall in suburban Grand Rapids, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $689 million, well less than the $12873 million that is owed against it The 127 million-square-foot shopping center...
A total of 983 CMBS loans with a balance of $1101 billion have been defeased so far this year, according to Trepp Inc That's a volume last seen before the coronavirus pandemic had struck For all of last year, in contrast, $91 billion of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Civic Opera Building office property in downtown Chicago has had its appraised value lowered again But it remains greater than the $15298 million that’s owed against it The mortgage against the...
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A lawsuit filed by financier Carl Icahn against Rialto Capital Advisors earlier this year alleging that the Miami special servicer mishandled a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has successfully negotiated another one-year maturity extension of the $10101 million mortgage against the Park City Center shopping mall in Lancaster, Pa The extension was...