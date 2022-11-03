Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, the Manhattan office market recorded 159 million square feet of leasing, down 40 percent from 265 million sf in September and marking its lowest monthly volume since May 2021, according to...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The office vacancy rate in San Francisco reached 255 percent in the third quarter, up from 21 percent a year ago, according to CBRE It’s also up a whopping 430 percent from the 48 percent vacancy rate...
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Chicago central business district office market suffered 168,954 square feet of negative absorption in the third quarter, bringing the year’s negative absorption to 155 million sf, according to MB...
The retail vacancy rate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile was 178 percent in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That is up from the first quarter of the year when the rate was 15 percent and is a substantial increase from the 33...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country's largest markets was 474 percent last week, up 1034 percent from the 233 percent occupancy rate recorded during the first week of January, according to Kastle Systems...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National apartment rents last month remained unchanged from August, at an average monthly rate of $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That comes a month after rents posted their first drop since...