Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Barshop & Oles Co wants to redevelop a 41-year-old shopping center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project The project would cover 376 acres at South Lamar Boulevard and Loop 360 It would have 126 million...
Houston Business Journal Southeastern Co has plans to construct a 330-unit apartment project in Houston The Augusta, Ga, developer has proposed building the property on the site of a Kroger grocery store at 3300 Montrose Blvd It had bought the...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
Dallas Morning News Tides Equities has purchased three nearby apartment properties with 962 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor purchased the portfolio from ValCap Group of Dallas in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Business Journal Kairoi Residential is planning to break ground early next year on an 825-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas The five-building property, dubbed Kairoi Stockyards, is being constructed on the site of the former Fort...
San Antonio Business Journal Work is set to start this week on the 373-unit Caroline at Brooks apartment complex in San Antonio A venture that consists of the Brooks Development Authority and the Morgan Group of Houston is building the...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development is breaking ground in February on Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local real estate developer is building the property at 12807 JV Bacon Parkway, between...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality has obtained a $374 million loan for the construction of a dual-branded hotel project in downtown Houston The local developer lined up the loan from Hall Structure Finance of Dallas The nine-story project,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Maverick Hotels & Restaurants is offering for sale the 223-room Sable Hotel at Navy Pier in Chicago The local developer has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property at 900 East Grand Ave The hotel, which opened...