Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Jasleen Inc has paid $22 million, or $16966/sf, for the Pavilions, a 129,674-square-foot retail center in Mesa, Ariz The Camas, Wash, company purchased the property from West Valley Properties Inc of Los Altos,...
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Income REIT Corp has paid $298 million, or about $602,020/unit, for Southgate Towers, a 495-unit property in Miami Beach, Fla The Denver multifamily REIT, also known as AIR, acquired the 14-story complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sundance Bay has paid $755 million, or $219,477/unit, for the 344-unit Ivy Commons Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the 36-year-old property, on...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report BAM Capital has acquired Autumn Ridge, a 434-unit apartment property in Waukee, Iowa The sales price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $752 million,...
Rentvcom SENTRE has sold the Mosaic, a 64,000-square-foot office property in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, for $2744 million, or $42875/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The San Diego investment manager was represented in the deal by CBRE The...
Multi-Housing News Greystar has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, a 257-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Charleston, SC, company is building the property at 8550 West Deer Springs Way, about 13 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip It...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Vantage North, a six-building industrial property with 46 million square feet in Las Vegas The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property just north of US Route 93 and south of North Terryl B Adams...
REJournalscom Founders Properties has acquired the 251,100-square-foot industrial property at 8740 Zenith Ave in Davenport, Iowa The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Blue Vista Capital Management LLC and Russell Development in a...