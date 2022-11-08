Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago The venture, which had failed to find a buyer for the property after placing it on the sales...
Dallas Morning News The 12-story Plush Suites hotel that’s currently under construction at 13907 Noel Road in Dallas is being offered for sale at a Dec 15 auction Williams & Williams Worldwide Real Estate will host the auction A...
Dallas Morning News The 140,317-square-foot Landmark Center in Dallas’ Historic District is for sale The asking price is not known JLL has the listing for the six-story building at 1801 Lamar St It was built in 1913 as a warehouse for General...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association and the Brownsville Partnership has started construction on the Rise, a 72-unit affordable-housing property at 1366 East New York Ave in Brooklyn, NY The...
REBusiness Online Edwards Vacuum is planning to build a manufacturing facility in Alabama, NY, some 35 miles northeast of Buffalo, NY The British maker of vacuum pumps and equipment used in the manufacturing of semiconductors will build the...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified New York-based investor has tapped JLL to market for sale The Cirque, a 252-unit apartment property near downtown Dallas The asking price was not known, but the property has been valued for tax purposes at $85...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
New York YIMBY Construction of the 277-unit apartment building at 425 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY, has been completed and it’s now open The 26-story building, in the borough’s Mott Haven section, was developed by Trinity Financial...