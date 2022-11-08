Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News AMLI Residential has purchased The Office in the Park in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into a residential complex The Addison City Council has approved the Chicago company’s plans to...
Dallas Morning News The 12-story Plush Suites hotel that’s currently under construction at 13907 Noel Road in Dallas is being offered for sale at a Dec 15 auction Williams & Williams Worldwide Real Estate will host the auction A...
Dallas Morning News The 140,317-square-foot Landmark Center in Dallas’ Historic District is for sale The asking price is not known JLL has the listing for the six-story building at 1801 Lamar St It was built in 1913 as a warehouse for General...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association and the Brownsville Partnership has started construction on the Rise, a 72-unit affordable-housing property at 1366 East New York Ave in Brooklyn, NY The...
REBusiness Online Edwards Vacuum is planning to build a manufacturing facility in Alabama, NY, some 35 miles northeast of Buffalo, NY The British maker of vacuum pumps and equipment used in the manufacturing of semiconductors will build the...
Multi-Housing News Washington Property Co has completed construction of Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit apartment property in the Ripley area of downtown Silver Spring, Md, and has brought it up to 30 percent occupancy The Bethesda, Md, developer...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has opened the YotelPad Miami condominium and hotel property in downtown Miami The 31-story property, at 227 NE Second St, broke ground in April 2019 It has 231 condos...
Austin Business Journal Barshop & Oles Co wants to redevelop a 41-year-old shopping center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project The project would cover 376 acres at South Lamar Boulevard and Loop 360 It would have 126 million...
Houston Business Journal Southeastern Co has plans to construct a 330-unit apartment project in Houston The Augusta, Ga, developer has proposed building the property on the site of a Kroger grocery store at 3300 Montrose Blvd It had bought the...