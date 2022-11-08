Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential isn’t too concerned that rising inflation will impact its portfolio of 308 apartment properties with 79,594 units Its tenants simply are relatively affluent and generally are...
The national hotel market had among its best performances since the pandemic, in terms of average daily rate and occupancy during the week through Oct 29 Occupancy reached 658 percent, which is up 52 percent from the same week in 2019, while ADR hit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, the Manhattan office market recorded 159 million square feet of leasing, down 40 percent from 265 million sf in September and marking its lowest monthly volume since May 2021, according to...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
New York Post Stahl Organization recently has signed six leases, including renewals, totaling nearly 270,000 square feet at its 178 million-square-foot 277 Park Ave office building in midtown Manhattan The leases bring the building to roughly 95...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 568,500 square feet at the recently completed 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 2505 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, NY The online retail giant will occupy the lower floor of the two-story...
REBusiness Online FW Logistics has agreed to lease 128,000 square feet of industrial space at the Franklin Road Distribution Center, a 768,000-sf industrial property in Indianapolis Avison Young represented the third-party logistics firm, while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The office vacancy rate in San Francisco reached 255 percent in the third quarter, up from 21 percent a year ago, according to CBRE It’s also up a whopping 430 percent from the 48 percent vacancy rate...
South Florida Business Journal Banco Santander has inked a lease for 95,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell, a 933,810-square-foot office project that’s wrapping up construction in Miami The Madrid-based bank is leasing its space...