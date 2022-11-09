Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Property Markets Group and Sentral has proposed developing a two-building apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The project, which would allow for short-term daily rentals as well as...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $348 million of financing for the construction of Cornus House, a 199-unit apartment property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The construction debt was provided by Stearns Bank of St Cloud, Minn, and through a Property...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on the Lookout, a 241-unit residential property in Dripping Springs, Texas, about 235 miles west of Austin, Texas Wayfinder Real Estate is building the property, with a mix of apartment units and townhomes,...
Dallas Morning News JPI is starting work early next year on Addison Heights, a 287-unit apartment project in suburban Dallas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder will construct the five-story property on about three acres along Airport Road at...
Commercial Property Executive Prologis plans to add 1 million square feet of industrial space to Prologis Park 70, a 57 million-sf industrial complex in Aurora, Colo The San Francisco industrial REIT is breaking ground in the second quarter on the...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of Otonomus, a 303-unit apartment property in Las Vegas CORE Advisory Partners arranged the financing Meanwhile, Ascendant Capital made a preferred equity investment...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Parkside Capital and Vigavi has bought a 178-acre development site in Waller County, Texas, for a planned 25 million-square-foot warehouse project The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 290, is being built at...
Dallas Morning News AMLI Residential has purchased The Office in the Park in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into a residential complex The Addison City Council has approved the Chicago company’s plans to...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Security Properties Inc and Enterprise Community Partners has paid $33 million, or $179,347/unit, for the 184-unit Village Green Apartment Homes in San Bernardino, Calif The property recently extended its HAP contract...