Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business CBRE Investment Management has sold Shops at Glen Pointe, a 148,700-square-foot retail center in Northbrook, Ill, for $605 million, or $40686/unit The buyer, in the deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield, could not be...
Kimco Realty Corp has paid $3758 million for a portfolio of eight retail centers with 540,000 square feet on Long Island, NY, increasing its footprint in the area to 36 properties with more than 35 million sf The Jericho, NY, REIT bought the...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
New Jersey developer Country Classics has lined up $263 million of financing for the construction of Somerset at Montgomery, a proposed 115-unit apartment property in Montgomery, NJ, less than five miles north of Princeton, NJ The three-year loan...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...
Multi-Housing News Arcland Property Co has paid $1128 million, or $36,387/unit, for two self-storage facilities with a total of 3,100 units in Kensington, Md, and Alexandria, Va The two properties are at 3700 Plyers Mill Hill Road in Kensington and...
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...
MetLife Investment Management has paid $103 million, or $94422/sf, for the 109,085-square-foot Burlington BioCenter life-science property in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The investment manager bought the property, at 4 Burlington Woods...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $348 million of financing for the construction of Cornus House, a 199-unit apartment property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The construction debt was provided by Stearns Bank of St Cloud, Minn, and through a Property...