Crain’s Chicago Business CBRE Investment Management has sold Shops at Glen Pointe, a 148,700-square-foot retail center in Northbrook, Ill, for $605 million, or $40686/unit The buyer, in the deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield, could not be...
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...
Multi-Housing News Arcland Property Co has paid $1128 million, or $36,387/unit, for two self-storage facilities with a total of 3,100 units in Kensington, Md, and Alexandria, Va The two properties are at 3700 Plyers Mill Hill Road in Kensington and...
MetLife Investment Management has paid $103 million, or $94422/sf, for the 109,085-square-foot Burlington BioCenter life-science property in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The investment manager bought the property, at 4 Burlington Woods...
Dallas Morning News Magellan Investment Partners has bought the 300-unit Gray Branch Apartments in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the property, at 1760 North Ridge Road, from a venture of Cross Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report KeyBank has provided $311 million of financing for the purchase of the 200-unit Cobblestone Apartments in Phoenix Laguna Point Properties of Mission Viejo, Calif, purchased the property from Sharo Khastoo, which...
South Florida Business Journal Tesco South Inc has sold the 78,586-square-foot warehouse building at 1301 NW Third St in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $156 million, or about $19851/sf Elion Partners of North Miami Beach, Fla, bought the industrial...