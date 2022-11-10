Log In or Subscribe to read more
A&E Real Estate has paid $2487 million, or $205,198/unit, for 14 apartment buildings with 1,212 units in the Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay sections of Brooklyn, NY The portfolio was purchased from the LeFrak Organization, which had developed the...
Kimco Realty Corp has paid $3758 million for a portfolio of eight retail centers with 540,000 square feet on Long Island, NY, increasing its footprint in the area to 36 properties with more than 35 million sf The Jericho, NY, REIT bought the...
Avanath Capital Management paid $581 million, or $345,833/unit, for the 168-unit Ascent Apartments in Denver As reported, the Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from MIG Real Estate of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
Credit Suisse has provided $172 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The hotel, in a 40-story building at 100 Demonbreun St in downtown...
Multi-Housing News Arcland Property Co has paid $1128 million, or $36,387/unit, for two self-storage facilities with a total of 3,100 units in Kensington, Md, and Alexandria, Va The two properties are at 3700 Plyers Mill Hill Road in Kensington and...
MetLife Investment Management has paid $103 million, or $94422/sf, for the 109,085-square-foot Burlington BioCenter life-science property in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The investment manager bought the property, at 4 Burlington Woods...
Dallas Morning News Magellan Investment Partners has bought the 300-unit Gray Branch Apartments in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Chicago investor purchased the property, at 1760 North Ridge Road, from a venture of Cross Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report KeyBank has provided $311 million of financing for the purchase of the 200-unit Cobblestone Apartments in Phoenix Laguna Point Properties of Mission Viejo, Calif, purchased the property from Sharo Khastoo, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago The venture, which had failed to find a buyer for the property after placing it on the sales...