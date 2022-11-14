Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $20924 million of securitized mortgage debt against the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb, and the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla, has been extended by two years through October 2024 The two properties are owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset...
Orlando Business Journal An application has been filed with the Orlando, Fla, municipal planning board to redevelop the 218-room Florida Express Hotel in that city into a residential project JTT Eagles LLC of Windermere, Fla, bought the property,...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has provided $111 million of construction financing for the 357-unit Riverwalk 9 apartment property on Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island The 28-story building, at 430 Main St, is being developed by a...
REBusiness Online Murphy Development Co has broken ground on the second phase of the Brown Field Technology Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial development in Otay Mesa, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at the intersection...
Charlotte Business Journal NorthState Development has broken ground on the Huntersville Town Center mixed-use complex in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Cornelius, NC, company is building the project at 113 Gilead Road It...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group has completed work on a 122,216-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Williams Industrial Blvd in Rock Hill, SC The property is part of the Legacy Park East business park, about 29 miles south of the...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a 280,460-square-foot industrial project in Gaston County, NC Foundry Commercial is constructing the property on a 29-acre site in the South Ridge Business Park in Bessemer City, NC, about 28...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Apartment Investment Management Co and Beitel Group wants to redevelop a 292-acre development site in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood into a mixed-use project The venture’s proposal will go...
San Antonio Business Journal American National Insurance Co has provided $446 million of construction financing for The Savoy, a 300-unit apartment development in San Antonio Koontz Corp of San Antonio is planning to build the four-story property on...