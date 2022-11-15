Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal A venture of Continuum Capital Funding and an affiliate of Jab Real Estate has paid $31 million, or $378,048/unit, for the 82-unit Corsican Apartments in Denver The Chicago-based venture purchased the property from a group of...
REBusinessOnline Webster Plaza, a 154,991-square-foot retail center in Webster, NY, has sold for $186 million, or about $120/sf The buyer and seller were not disclosed Horvath & Tremblay brokered the deal The property, at 980 Ridge Road, was...
REBusinessOnline Embrey has purchased Gardens at West, a 252-unit apartment property in San Antonio Newmark brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Regional Investment & Management Gardens at West, at 13515 West Ave, is encumbered by a $16...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Logistics has paid $463 million, or $35263/sf, for the 131,299-square-foot industrial property at 5959 Santa Fe St in San Diego The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property in a sale-leaseback deal from...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Mile High CRE A venture of Dunton Commercial and Centre Point Properties has paid $201 million, or $20308/sf, for Westminster Plaza, a 98,975-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo Dunton, of Village, Colo, and Centre Point, of Denver,...
Austin Business Journal Plans have been unveiled for the Wilson Tower, a 450-unit high-rise residential building in Austin, Texas Wilson Capital of Austin has proposed building the property on a nearly one-acre site at 410 East Fifth St Once...
Dallas Morning News ML Realty is starting construction early next year on the latest phase of its Park West Crossing business park in Coppell, Texas, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The latest phase will consist of three office and...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Living has completed work on the Ferro, a 379-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Work on the four-story property began in 2020 Santander Bank financed the development with a $46 million...