Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The troubled CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, has been sold for $475 million That’s just more than 7 percent greater than expected two months...
The $20924 million of securitized mortgage debt against the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb, and the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla, has been extended by two years through October 2024 The two properties are owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset...
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased in October for the third month in a row, driven by loans against office and retail properties The volume increased last month by 106 percent to $3065 billion It's nearly back to where it was in...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments uncharacteristically increased last month by 207 percent to $1823 billion, according to Trepp Inc That was only the third month...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RiverTown Crossing Mall in suburban Grand Rapids, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $689 million, well less than the $12873 million that is owed against it The 127 million-square-foot shopping center...
A total of 983 CMBS loans with a balance of $1101 billion have been defeased so far this year, according to Trepp Inc That's a volume last seen before the coronavirus pandemic had struck For all of last year, in contrast, $91 billion of...