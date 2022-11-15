Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline Webster Plaza, a 154,991-square-foot retail center in Webster, NY, has sold for $186 million, or about $120/sf The buyer and seller were not disclosed Horvath & Tremblay brokered the deal The property, at 980 Ridge Road, was...
REBusinessOnline Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 312-unit Mountain Valley apartment property in Dallas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Mountain Valley, at 5875 Mountain Valley Lane, was built...
REBusinessOnline Embrey has purchased Gardens at West, a 252-unit apartment property in San Antonio Newmark brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Regional Investment & Management Gardens at West, at 13515 West Ave, is encumbered by a $16...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Capital Square and May Riegler Properties has broken ground on the Steamboat Basecamp residential property in Steamboat Springs, Colo The venture is building the property at 1901 and 1950 Curve Plaza, about four miles...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Logistics has paid $463 million, or $35263/sf, for the 131,299-square-foot industrial property at 5959 Santa Fe St in San Diego The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property in a sale-leaseback deal from...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital, which had provided $28 million of financing for the development of a proposed 235-room hotel and 21 residential condominium units at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, is taking over the...
Mile High CRE A venture of Dunton Commercial and Centre Point Properties has paid $201 million, or $20308/sf, for Westminster Plaza, a 98,975-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo Dunton, of Village, Colo, and Centre Point, of Denver,...
Rentvcom Target has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of retail space at 1670 East 4th St in Ontario, Calif The retail giant was represented by CBRE, while the landlord was represented by Progressive Real Estate Partners The 94,000-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies professional baseball team has paid $225 million, or $167/sf, for Clearwater Collection, a 134,362-square-foot retail property next to the team’s BayCare...