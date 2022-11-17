Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News GREA has bought the 106-unit Luna Blanca apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas multifamily company purchased the property from an out-of-state private investment group Luna Blanca, at 3706 West 8th St...
Multi-Housing News Conifer Realty has completed the renovation of Park Square, a 335-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, NY The two-building property, at 10 Manhattan Square Drive and 16 Savannah St, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners has broken ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 10-building industrial property with 16 million square feet in Mesa, Ariz IndiCap, of Las Vegas, and AECOM-Canyon, of Los Angeles, are...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has filed plans to build a 378-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton area The project is being planned for 118 acres at 24450-24550 SW 127th Ave and 24501 SW 129th Ave The Miami developer...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...
Scannell Properties is planning to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial property at the intersection of Irene Road and US Route 20 in Belvidere, Ill, about 12 miles east of Rockford, Ill The property is being built on behalf of an unnamed...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management has acquired Sunridge II, a nearly 700,000-square-foot industrial building in Wilmer, Texas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 1700 North Goode Road, from Scannell Properties of...
Dallas Morning News CenterPoint Properties has bought the Bison Grove Business Park, a 900,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT bought the four-building property from its developer,...
San Antonio Business Journal Developer Harris Bay has proposed building a 112-room Artista hotel in San Antonio The eight-story project is being proposed for a development site at 151 East Travis St and will include 2,500 square feet of meeting and...