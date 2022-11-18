Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Life has purchased a stake in Evo Union Park, a 242-unit apartment property in Chicago in a deal that values the property at $1035 million, or $427,685/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, insurance company bought...
HHHunt has paid $91 million, or $348,659/unit, for the 261-unit Abberly NoDa Vista apartment property in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal on behalf of the Blacksburg, Va, residential property investor The brokerage also arranged a...
JPMorgan Asset Management has stepped into the non-traded REIT world, becoming the latest institutional investment manager to take aim at retail investors It's completed its first investment, a piece of a mezzanine loan on a Tennessee apartment...
DLP Capital has provided $244 million of financing to help fund Life Bridge Capital’s purchase of the recently completed Breckenridge Apartments, with 160 units in Nampa, Idaho, which is near the state’s capital DLP, a St Augustine, Fla,...
Guardian Life Insurance Co of America has provided $575 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed EVO apartment property, with 220 units in Englewood, NJ The property was developed by a venture of Claremont Development of...
The $110 million loan against the Avenues shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla, has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default when it matures in February The loan is securitized through COMM, 2013-CCRE6 The collateral property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The troubled CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, has been sold for $475 million That’s just more than 7 percent greater than expected two months...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Granite Point Mortgage Trust helped facilitate the $103 million, or $22538/sf, purchase of the Paseo retail property in Pasadena, Calif, by taking back a $773 million loan against the property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $7725 million of financing to help fund Knightvest Capital’s purchase of Trailside at Hermosa Pointe, a 336-unit apartment property in Phoenix Knightvest, a Dallas investment...