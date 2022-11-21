Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is expected to break soon on a 348-unit apartment property in Spring Hill, Fla LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala, is building the property, dubbed Livano Nature Coast, on a 3175-acre site along Landover Boulevard,...
Orlando Business Journal Legacy Partners has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla The Foster City, Calif, developer wants to construct the project on the site of mall’s former Macy’s...
Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has begun construction of the Harper, a 256-unit apartment property in Boston’s Allston neighborhood The property, at 40 Rugg Road, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and 1,120...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eastview Mall and Commons shopping mall and power center in the Rochester, NY, suburb of Victor, NY, has been appraised at a value of $101 million, less than half the $210 million that is owed against it...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Garland, Texas, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The project, dubbed Lofts iThirty, has been proposed for a nearly 14-acre development site at Duck...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, an industrial property with more than 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas The three-building property is being built on Ridgecrest...
San Antonio Business Journal Oxbow Development Group is developing a nine-story mixed-use building at 102 East Josephine St in San Antonio The project is being built on a 217-acre site that the developer had bought two years ago The building will...
Houston Business Journal Brookfield Properties has been approved to add a $100 million mixed-use development to The Woodlands Mall in suburban Houston The expansion is being built on a 15-acre parking lot site at the southwest corner of the mall,...