Safehold Inc has structured a ground lease, facilitating the development of the 196-unit Wilder apartment property just outside of downtown Denver The New York company bought the land on which Max Collaborative of Shaker Heights, Ohio, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $150 million of mortgage financing for 295 Fifth Ave, a 710,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan that a venture of Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate is redeveloping The loan...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Barings have provided $385 million of financing for the construction of a 561-unit residential property in the South Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bank OZK had provided $310 million of senior financing, while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Wash, near the border with Canada, was purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, a specialist in the shopping mall world As reported, the property, which was encumbered by a...
MF1 Capital has provided $204 million of financing for The Axel, a 284-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The loan, with an 18-month term, was arranged by Walker & Dunlop MF1 closed the loan in less than 35 days from application It allowed...