Log In or Subscribe to read more
Opus Group has broken ground on River Valley Business Park, a two-building industrial property with 450,000 square feet in Shakopee, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 3000 and 3050 Emery Way, about 28 miles southwest...
South Florida Business Journal Cedar Health has paid $39 million, or about $133,106/unit, for the Wickshire Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the property, which sits on 181 acres at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of CIM Group is developing the One Centennial Yards mixed-use project in Atlanta The Los Angeles company will tear down the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution printing plant on the site, between Fairlie...
An opportunity fund sponsored by GTIS Partners of New York has partnered with Quinlan Development Group to develop a 197-unit apartment property in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The fund, GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund, now has made 15...
REBusiness Online Greystar is breaking ground this month on Slabtown Savier, a 364-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company is constructing the two-building property between NW 19th Avenue and NW 20th Avenue in the...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors Inc is breaking ground in February on a 330-unit apartment project in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The property is being planned for a 33-acre site at the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has bought the 377,152-square-foot South End Business Park in Charlotte, NC The purchase price was not disclosed Stockbridge Capital of Atlanta sold the industrial property, which it had purchased in...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is expected to break soon on a 348-unit apartment property in Spring Hill, Fla LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala, is building the property, dubbed Livano Nature Coast, on a 3175-acre site along Landover Boulevard,...
Orlando Business Journal Legacy Partners has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla The Foster City, Calif, developer wants to construct the project on the site of mall’s former Macy’s...