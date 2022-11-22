Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors Inc is breaking ground in February on a 330-unit apartment project in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The property is being planned for a 33-acre site at the...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Dallas Morning News Morning Calm Management has bought the Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, investor purchased the three-building complex from an unidentified California investor in a deal...
Greenwater Investments has paid $425 million, or $152,329/unit, for Eastyn Park, a 279-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The local investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes, both of...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has bought the 377,152-square-foot South End Business Park in Charlotte, NC The purchase price was not disclosed Stockbridge Capital of Atlanta sold the industrial property, which it had purchased in...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Garland, Texas, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The project, dubbed Lofts iThirty, has been proposed for a nearly 14-acre development site at Duck...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, an industrial property with more than 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas The three-building property is being built on Ridgecrest...