South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Levon Capital has proposed constructing a 45-story residential building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 630-unit project is being planned for a 126-acre development site at 101 SE Seventh St, which the...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners wants to build a 263-unit apartment project in downtown Cornelius, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer has proposed the six-story project for a 23-acre site at 21300 Catawba Ave It will be called Mill’s...
A venture of Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential has paid $1943 million, or $511,315/unit, for Orchards on 12th, a 38-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix Carlyle, of Los Angeles, and Banyan, of Washington, DC, purchased the property from...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development team that includes Eastman Equity has proposed building a 114-room hotel in St Petersburg, Fla The $26 million project is being planned for a development site near Central Avenue and 11th Street North in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poag Shopping Centers LLC has acquired the Shops at Somerset Square, a 113,987-square-foot retail center in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn, for roughly the amount that was owed against it...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Connor Group has paid $47 million, or $254,054/unit, for Dock Street Flats, a 185-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the six-story property from AFL-CIO Building...
FM Ferrari Investments has paid $299 million, or $351,765/unit, for the 85-unit Royal Pines at Marlboro apartment property in Englishtown, NJ The West Orange, NJ, investment manager bought the 14-year-old property, at 362 US 9 North, from a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties leased 145 million square feet of space in its entire portfolio during the third quarter, down from the 193 million sf in the second quarter, but in line with the 143 million it leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...