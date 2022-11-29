Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Muncie Mall in Muncie, Ind, is headed to foreclosure A total of 515,970 square feet at the 635,970-sf shopping center serves as collateral for a $312 million loan that’s securitized through JPMBB...
The Memphis, Tenn, company has acquired the Shops at Somerset Square in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn, for roughly the amount that was owed against the 113,987-square-foot retail center It also assumed the troubled CMBS loan...
A $44756 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 62 apartment properties with 1,734 units and 46,504 square feet of retail space in some of San Francisco's best-known neighborhoods has transferred to special servicing as it has defaulted at its...
TGM Associates has purchased the 413-unit Point at Ashburn apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Ashburn, Va The New York investment manager bought the 13-year-old property, on a 15-acre parcel at 22555 Leanne Terrace, from Pantzer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Palisades Center shopping mall in West Nyack, NY, has been appraised at a value of $217 million, nearly half the $4185 million of CMBS financing against it The latest appraisal was highlighted this morning...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eastview Mall and Commons shopping mall and power center in the Rochester, NY, suburb of Victor, NY, has been appraised at a value of $101 million, less than half the $210 million that is owed against it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in Manhattan, has transferred to special servicer Trimont Real Estate Advisors as it remains...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...