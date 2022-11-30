Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Security Properties has paid $124 million, or $315,521/unit, for the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash The Seattle investment manager acquired the property earlier this month from its developer, Brogan Cos At...
Dallas Morning News Scout Cold Logistics has bought the 994,000-square-foot warehouse property at 450 Logistics Drive in Dallas The Miami owner and operator of refrigerated warehouses purchased the industrial property from its developer, Core5...
The CIT unit of First Citizens Bank has provided $40 million of financing to help fund Penwood Real Estate Investment Management’s $60 million purchase of 201 Elizabeth St, a 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown, NJ The...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has paid $46 million for the Mall at Robinson enclosed shopping mall in Pittsburgh The Great Neck, NY, investor, perhaps the country’s most active buyer of shopping malls, purchased the property from QIC US...
Northwood Investors has purchased Fifth + Broadway, a recently completed mixed-use property in downtown Nashville, Tenn The massive property was developed by Brookfield Properties on a 62-acre parcel that previously had housed the Nashville...
Triangle Business Journal TriGate Capital has sold a 72,218-square-foot office building at 900 Ridgefield Drive in Raleigh, NC, for $1725 million, or $23886/sf The buyer was not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $69 million loan that’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Wickenden Partners has paid $133 million, or about $113,675/unit, for two apartment properties with 117 units in the Charlotte, NC, area The seller was not disclosed The properties are the 77-unit Sedgefield Apartments in...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $116 million, or $10550/sf, for two industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Rincon, Ga, which is just northwest of Savannah, Ga The two buildings, Savannah Gateway 1F, at 1008 Gateway Parkway, and...
The Real Deal The Wonderful Co has paid $54 million, or $55957/sf, for the 96,500-square-foot office complex at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif Wonderful, the holding company of billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick, purchased the three-story...