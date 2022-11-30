Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shoppes at Buckland Hills, an enclosed shopping mall in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn, has been appraised at a value of $5995 million That’s 57 percent of the $10561 million owed...
Heartland Financial USA Inc, better known as HTLF, has provided $2885 million of financing against Northglenn Marketplace, a 439,063-square-foot retail center in Northglenn, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which pays a floating...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...
Northwood Investors has purchased Fifth + Broadway, a recently completed mixed-use property in downtown Nashville, Tenn The massive property was developed by Brookfield Properties on a 62-acre parcel that previously had housed the Nashville...
Private-label CMBS issuance this year is likely to decline by nearly one-third from last year's $109 billion Next year should see further declines in issuance as increasing interest rates will continue to impact property sales and demand for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $4235 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of Omnia on Thomas, a 382-unit apartment complex in Phoenix A venture of FCP of Chevy Chase, Md, and Avanti...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Muncie Mall in Muncie, Ind, is headed to foreclosure A total of 515,970 square feet at the 635,970-sf shopping center serves as collateral for a $312 million loan that’s securitized through JPMBB...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Union Labor Life Insurance Co and Canyon Partners Real Estate have teamed to provide $109 million of financing for the construction of 35 Stone, a 112,700-square-foot office property in Seattle Ullico...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management LLC have teamed to provide a total of $7228 million of financing for the development of the Darien, a 212-unit apartment property that Post Brothers is planning in Philadelphia Bank OZK, of Little Rock,...