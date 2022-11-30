Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Construction is underway on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in High Point, NC, about 16 miles west of Greensboro, NC PNK Group of McDonough, Ga, recently paid $1657 million for the project’s 112-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Allure Development Group has filed plans with the Hollywood, Fla, Technical Advisory Committee to build a 182-unit apartment property The developer in March paid $67 million for the vacant 35,516-square-foot...
Dallas Business Journal Verdad Real Estate has announced plans to enter the multifamily property market, saying it will deliver 1,500 apartments units each year in Texas and Colorado The Southlake, Texas, company typically has focused on...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...
Multi-Housing News Skanska will break ground soon on Kaye, a 324-unit apartment property in Seattle The Swedish developer is building the property at 2208 4th Ave, about one mile north of the city’s downtown The 31-story property will aim for...
REBusiness Online A venture led by Triangle Equities has broken ground on the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ The New York company’s venture partners are Incline Capital of Summit, NJ, Goldman Sachs and...
REBusiness Online Tegethoff Development has completed Expo at Forest Park, a 287-unit apartment property in St Louis The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $90 million project, at 311 DeBaliviere Ave, in October 2020 Expo at Forest Park has...
Charlotte Business Journal Wickenden Partners has paid $133 million, or about $113,675/unit, for two apartment properties with 117 units in the Charlotte, NC, area The seller was not disclosed The properties are the 77-unit Sedgefield Apartments in...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has proposed developing a 102,769-square-foot warehouse property at 6683 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach, Fla The San Francisco REIT acquired the development site as part of its acquisition of Duke Realty...