Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
Dallas Morning News Construction has started on Alta Firewheel, a 250-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Wood Partners of Atlanta is constructing the five-building property off the George Bush Turnpike, near the Firewheel...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate has paid $415 million, or $461,111/unit, for the 90-unit Foxborough Apartments in Orange, Calif, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from UDR Inc in a deal brokered by...
San Francisco Business Times Oracle Corp is offering for sublease the 185,700-square-foot office property at 5805 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, Calif The technology company hired Avison Young to market the space Oracle has been shedding office space in...
Triad Business Journal Construction is underway on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in High Point, NC, about 16 miles west of Greensboro, NC PNK Group of McDonough, Ga, recently paid $1657 million for the project’s 112-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Allure Development Group has filed plans with the Hollywood, Fla, Technical Advisory Committee to build a 182-unit apartment property The developer in March paid $67 million for the vacant 35,516-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has updated its plans for a 078-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, that it had purchased for $1975 million earlier this year The New York developer is building a 450-unit apartment...
Puget Sound Business Journal Security Properties has paid $124 million, or $315,521/unit, for the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash The Seattle investment manager acquired the property earlier this month from its developer, Brogan Cos At...