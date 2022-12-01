Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate has paid $415 million, or $461,111/unit, for the 90-unit Foxborough Apartments in Orange, Calif, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from UDR Inc in a deal brokered by...
San Francisco Business Times Oracle Corp is offering for sublease the 185,700-square-foot office property at 5805 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, Calif The technology company hired Avison Young to market the space Oracle has been shedding office space in...
Puget Sound Business Journal Security Properties has paid $124 million, or $315,521/unit, for the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash The Seattle investment manager acquired the property earlier this month from its developer, Brogan Cos At...
Multi-Housing News Skanska will break ground soon on Kaye, a 324-unit apartment property in Seattle The Swedish developer is building the property at 2208 4th Ave, about one mile north of the city’s downtown The 31-story property will aim for...
The Real Deal The Wonderful Co has paid $54 million, or $55957/sf, for the 96,500-square-foot office complex at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif Wonderful, the holding company of billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick, purchased the three-story...
Commercial Property Executive Patriot Real Estate Holdings has paid $319 million, or $28745/sf, for Marnell Corporate Center 5, a 110,974-square-foot office property in Las Vegas The local investor purchased the property from TA Realty, which was...
Commercial Property Executive Exelixis has agreed to fully lease a 100,000-square-foot life-sciences building at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a 332,000-sf life-sciences and laboratory complex in Alameda, Calif Kidder Mathews negotiated the leased on...