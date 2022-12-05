Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal Metro Edge Development Partners is planning to build a 184,720-square-foot data center within the Illinois Medical District in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The five-story property will have 198 megawatts of power...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
REBusiness Online Landmark Properties is planning a 326-unit apartment property at 2190 Shattuck Ave in Berkeley, Calif, less than a half mile from the University of California-Berkeley campus It will serve the university’s students, faculty...
Commercial Property Executive TA Realty has paid $33 million, or $9679/sf, for Airport Central Portfolio, a two-building industrial property with 340,960-square-feet in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a group of...
The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
Dallas Morning News Construction has started on Alta Firewheel, a 250-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Wood Partners of Atlanta is constructing the five-building property off the George Bush Turnpike, near the Firewheel...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate has paid $415 million, or $461,111/unit, for the 90-unit Foxborough Apartments in Orange, Calif, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from UDR Inc in a deal brokered by...