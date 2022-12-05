Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $170 million of financing for the development of a 145-unit residential condominium building at 126 East 57th St in midtown Manhattan The property, for which construction got underway during the summer, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million CMBS loan against Market Square, a two-building office property with 108 million square feet that serves as the headquarters of Twitter Inc could very well face challenges when it matures...
A venture of Slate Property Group and PCCP LLC has paid $3769 million, or $588,906/unit, for the 64-unit apartment building at 123 East 54th St in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood To fund its purchase, the venture has lined up $233 million...
Christopher Honn, a seasoned specialist in seniors-housing lending, has been named managing director of senior housing originations at NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC Honn, who is based in Chicago, joined the Plano, Texas, lender from Regions Bank,...
Chicago Business Journal Metro Edge Development Partners is planning to build a 184,720-square-foot data center within the Illinois Medical District in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The five-story property will have 198 megawatts of power...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
Rentvcom A venture of Trailbreak Partners, TOD Properties and Highland Development has completed construction of the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colo, about five miles west of Denver The property, at 5495 West 10th Ave, has studio,...
Ocean Bank has provided $48 million of mortgage financing for the 188-unit One Plaza apartment property in Miami The seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami It allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Advisors has ventured with HEI Hotels & Resorts to buy the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel As part of its acquisition, the venture has assumed a $100 million CMBS loan against...