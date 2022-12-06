Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
CapRock Partners has lined up $50 million of financing to fund its construction of a 269,740-square-foot industrial property at 4200 West Valley Blvd in Pomona, Calif The loan, from an undisclosed lender, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Caprock,...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $170 million of financing for the development of a 145-unit residential condominium building at 126 East 57th St in midtown Manhattan The property, for which construction got underway during the summer, is...
Chicago Business Journal Metro Edge Development Partners is planning to build a 184,720-square-foot data center within the Illinois Medical District in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The five-story property will have 198 megawatts of power...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
Rentvcom A venture of Trailbreak Partners, TOD Properties and Highland Development has completed construction of the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colo, about five miles west of Denver The property, at 5495 West 10th Ave, has studio,...
REBusiness Online Landmark Properties is planning a 326-unit apartment property at 2190 Shattuck Ave in Berkeley, Calif, less than a half mile from the University of California-Berkeley campus It will serve the university’s students, faculty...
The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...