Rentvcom La-Z Boy Inc has agreed to lease 66,700 square feet of space at Building I of Ascent Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 594,400 sf in Commerce City, Colo Cushman & Wakefield and Lincoln Property Co represented...
The volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being delinquent increased for the second straight month in November, reaching $1853 billion, which amounts to 2996 percent of the $61844 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The culprit was the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million CMBS loan against Market Square, a two-building office property with 108 million square feet that serves as the headquarters of Twitter Inc could very well face challenges when it matures...
The major apartment-owning REITs, 13 companies with a total of nearly 550,000 units throughout the country, saw their occupancy rates decline in the third quarter But rents increased by nearly 45 percent from the second quarter...
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
San Francisco Business Times Oracle Corp is offering for sublease the 185,700-square-foot office property at 5805 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, Calif The technology company hired Avison Young to market the space Oracle has been shedding office space in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Commercial Property Executive Exelixis has agreed to fully lease a 100,000-square-foot life-sciences building at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a 332,000-sf life-sciences and laboratory complex in Alameda, Calif Kidder Mathews negotiated the leased on...