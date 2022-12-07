Log In or Subscribe to read more
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Societe Generale have provided $1274 million of financing against the 170,536-square-foot office and retail building at 575 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The loan, arranged...
Denver Business Journal Amplify Development Co has paid $413 million, or $491,667/ unit, for the 84-unit Vista student-housing apartments in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 1920 South University Blvd, from a venture of Zais...
REBusinessOnline Venterra Realty has paid $98 million, or $298,780/unit, for the 328-unit Luma Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, FL The property, at 4000 Headwaters Way, was built in 2020 It is encumbered by a $4127 million Freddie Mac loan...
The Milestone Group has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties with 870 units in suburban Washington, DC, from the Rose Valley Capital operation of Hampshire Properties The price paid for the portfolio couldn’t be learned...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $185 million of financing against the 434-unit Bezel Miami apartment building at the Miami Worldcenter, a massive mixed-use complex in downtown Miami The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield and...
Old National Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Villas Litchfield Park, a 153-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-and-a-half-year loan on behalf of a venture of Blue...
NFI Industries has paid $220 million, or $28916/sf, for the 760,829-square-foot industrial property at 13000 Mission Blvd in Eastvale, Calif The Camden, NJ, logistics company purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif,...