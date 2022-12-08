Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district has 68 million square feet of office space available for sublease, up from 66 million sf in the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate The volume is the...
The volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being delinquent increased for the second straight month in November, reaching $1853 billion, which amounts to 2996 percent of the $61844 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The culprit was the...
The major apartment-owning REITs, 13 companies with a total of nearly 550,000 units throughout the country, saw their occupancy rates decline in the third quarter But rents increased by nearly 45 percent from the second quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asking monthly apartment rents averaged $1,536 in Phoenix in the third quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That compares with the second quarter’s $1,550/unit average and marks the first time that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
Multifamily property values could decline by as much as 20 percent next year, according to a forecast by Barclays Capital For property values to remain flat, net operating income would have to increase by 6 percent annually if interest rates...
The national median apartment rent fell by 07 percent on a month-to-month basis in October, the second consecutive month to report a decline, according to Apartment List It is the first time that rents declined in consecutive months since 2020, when...
The national hotel market had among its best performances since the pandemic, in terms of average daily rate and occupancy during the week through Oct 29 Occupancy reached 658 percent, which is up 52 percent from the same week in 2019, while ADR hit...