San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp is building a 210-unit apartment project in Dallas The local developer recently broke ground on the property at Zang Boulevard and 7th Street in the city’s Bishop Arts district It will have more than...
Dallas Morning News Sol-Ark, a solar-energy company, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The company, which previously had housed its operations in Plano, Texas, is leasing a 115,000-square-foot office building at 805...
The Real Deal Ares Management has paid $593 million, or $28844/sf, for the 205,589-square-foot industrial property at 100 Walnut Ave in Perris, Calif The Los Angeles investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Sunstone Properties Trust has paid $37 million, or $162,280/unit, for Sutton Place, a 228-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Westlake Village, Calif, private equity firm purchased the property, the former...
Multihousing News Arcland Property Co has paid $186 million, or $19,724/unit, for the 943-unit self-storage facility at 1163 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Va, about 40 miles south of Washington, DC The Washington company, which invests in storage...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has sold the 64,654-square-foot industrial building at 4101 Celanese Road in Rock Hill, SC, for $102 million, or about $15776/sf An investor advised by Zurich Alternative Asset Management bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Connor Group has bought a pair of apartment properties with 371 units in Miramar, Fla, for $138 million, or about $371,968/unit The Miamisburg, Ohio, company purchased the property from a venture...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...