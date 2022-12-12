Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...
Dallas Morning News Sol-Ark, a solar-energy company, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The company, which previously had housed its operations in Plano, Texas, is leasing a 115,000-square-foot office building at 805...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed plans to build a 414-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood The project is being planned for the current site of the Aura Bar & Lounge along Pharr Road The...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has broken ground on the Elevate Riverview residential property in Knightdale, NC The Greensboro, NC, developer is building the property on a 26-acre site near the intersection of Poole and Hodge...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...
Bank OZK and ACORE Capital have provided $805 million of financing for the construction of Building 2 within the One Logistics Park industrial complex in Winchester, Va The 102 million-square-foot property is being developed by Meridian Group of...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...