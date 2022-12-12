Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...
Bank OZK and ACORE Capital have provided $805 million of financing for the construction of Building 2 within the One Logistics Park industrial complex in Winchester, Va The 102 million-square-foot property is being developed by Meridian Group of...
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Focus Acquisition Co has proposed building a 335-unit apartment project in St Petersburg, Fla The developer wants to construct the $72 million project at 511, 533, 543 and 551 Third Ave South It will stand 22 stories, with...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...
Northwind Group, an investment manager founded in 2017, expects to triple its loan-origination volume this year to at least $12 billion That's even more than the company had projected as recently as this summer, when it had completed about $600...
Commercial Property Executive Third Security has broken ground on the Moses Lake Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Moses Lake, Wash The Radford, Va, company is building the property at the intersection of Randolph Road...
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...